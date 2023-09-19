Busy traffic weekend expected in North Vancouver for massive festival

An all-day music fest is returning to North Vancouver this weekend and the City is warning drivers and event-goers that traffic will be impacted in a number of ways.

On September 23, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car-Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

Carrie Cates at the bottom of Lonsdale will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise,” with the event expected to draw a huge crowd of visitors.

“Plan extra time for your activities,” said the City of North Vancouver in a release. “Be patient with staff and other visitors – let’s keep The Shipyards a fun space.”

Carrie Cates Court will be closed to vehicle traffic throughout the day and parking in the area will be limited throughout the day.

Travellers are also warned to expect traffic and transit delays.

⚠️On Saturday, September 23, Shipyards Festival 2023 returns to the City’s waterfront for a one-day, multi-stage festival. We encourage everyone to walk, bike or take public transit to the event. Expect traffic, limited parking, road closures, and crowds: https://t.co/M0s8k3l11C pic.twitter.com/rtEdIjDo2d — City of North Vancouver (@CityOfNorthVan) September 15, 2023

This year’s musical headliners include four-time Juno nominee SonReal and Miina, an exciting new project from the band formerly known as Carmanah.

Other musical acts taking the stage include Tourist Company, Garret T Willie, and Michaela Slinger.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free