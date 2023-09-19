EventsNews

Busy traffic weekend expected in North Vancouver for massive festival

Sep 19 2023, 9:21 pm
Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock | An aerial view of North Vancouver's Shipyards District.

An all-day music fest is returning to North Vancouver this weekend and the City is warning drivers and event-goers that traffic will be impacted in a number of ways.

On September 23, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car-Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

Carrie Cates at the bottom of Lonsdale will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise,” with the event expected to draw a huge crowd of visitors.

“Plan extra time for your activities,” said the City of North Vancouver in a release. “Be patient with staff and other visitors – let’s keep The Shipyards a fun space.”

Carrie Cates Court will be closed to vehicle traffic throughout the day and parking in the area will be limited throughout the day.

Travellers are also warned to expect traffic and transit delays.

This year’s musical headliners include four-time Juno nominee SonReal and Miina, an exciting new project from the band formerly known as Carmanah.

Other musical acts taking the stage include Tourist Company, Garret T Willie, and Michaela Slinger.

shipyards

@shipyardsdistrict/Instagram

Shipyards Festival 2023

When: September 23, 2023
Time: Noon to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free

