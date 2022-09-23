North Vancouver Maxmillions lottery winner is ditching the rain for sun

A resident of the rainy North Shore is headed to sunny Scottsdale after winning a million dollars.

Christopher Ritter won a Maxmillions prize from the September 2, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The Canada-wide lottery game draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“I was in a convenience store when I found out I won,” said Ritter in a BCLC press release.

“I scanned my ticket and it came up as $1 million and a free play. I thought, ‘Holy crow!’”

“I’m thrilled and glad that I’ve had such a remarkable thing happen.”

He bought his ticket and validated it at BJ & Sons Tobacconists on Melville Street in Vancouver.

The first person he told about his big win? His wife!

“I was most excited to share the news with my wife. Her reaction was elation, she was happy!”

Now, Ritter plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage and take his wife to sunny Scottsdale, Arizona, to unwind poolside.

What would you do with a million dollars?