BC man plans to buy a new car with big lottery win

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Sep 22 2022, 7:07 pm
Courtesy BCLC

A Kelowna man was in complete denial for 24 hours after discovering he had just earned a hefty amount of cash thanks to a Lotto 6/49 draw. 

“I thought, ‘that can’t be right,'” Lorne Hradecki recalled. “I went through the whole day in disbelief!”

However, it started to sink in after he checked his ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App and then again at a self-checker where he purchased the ticket.

Eventually, he shared the news with loved ones that he just scored half a million dollars playing the Extra last month with his friend. 

“I took a screenshot when I got home from work to show my friend and he thought I was messing with him,” Hradecki said. 

“I also told my uncle — he believed me and offered some practical advice.”

Hradecki said he will be making the most of the win as he plans to use the $500,000 for a vacation or two after purchasing a new car.

He also told The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) it feels “fantastic” to win and the $500,000 prize has given him a feeling of “relief.”

So far this year, lottery players in BC have redeemed over $32 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $95 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. 

