Colossal $60 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs across Canada

May 14 2022, 10:48 pm
Erik Mclean/Unsplash

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday, May 17, and it will be a big one after no one claimed the unlucky $55M draw on Friday, May 13

Lotto Max, one of Canada’s most popular lottery games, has two weekly jackpots, drawing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Jackpots start at $10 million and can get up to $70 million.

The total prize pool sits at $68 million – that’s a colossal $60 million jackpot plus an estimated $8M Maxmillions.

On April 1, it was no joke that a lottery player from Saskatchewan took home a life-changing $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

“I can’t even describe it,” winner Dale McEwen said to the WCLC after the win. “Dreaming about winning and actually winning are two very different feelings. You think you know what it would feel like, but when it’s in your hands, your mind will not stop: and you can’t even sleep. It is stressful – but not a bad stress.”

If you’d like a chance to become a millionaire overnight, then you need to play to win.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

