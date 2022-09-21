What would you do if you won the lottery?

Some people already know exactly what they’d do if they won big: go on a holiday, pay bills, invest, buy a car, etc.

But not everyone’s the same; others are happy to simply enjoy the moment. And that’s exactly the case for one Ontario lottery winner.

Burlington resident Nick Diakopoulos had purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket and was home when he scanned his ticket using the OLG App and discovered that he’d won.

Diakopoulos won $100,000 after he matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the August 10 draw.

“I was in complete disbelief,” he said, adding that he shared the news with his immediate family.

But they were just as shocked.

“They were in disbelief as well but very happy for me,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, Diakopoulos said that he can’t seem to convince himself that he really won.

He has yet to decide on what to do with his money.

But for now, he’s content just to enjoy the experience.

“It’s a lot of happiness,” he smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Guelph Line in Burlington.