Beloved Toronto bar ranked top spot in Canada's 50 Best Bars of 2022

Canada’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 has been announced and a beloved Toronto bar has come in first place.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the downtown core, you’ll find Civil Liberties just off the corner of Ossington and Bloor.

It’s a small bar that can be easy to miss but once you’re inside and settled with a drink, you’ll be glad you found it.

Civil Liberties is one of the only bars in the country that is “dedicated exclusively to bespoke cocktails,” according to Canada’s 50 Best Bars. Their bartenders are beyond knowledgeable and can curate any cocktail the way you would like it.

Many judges praised Civil for being “a beacon during the pandemic,” this year.

They aren’t the only Toronto bar to make the list. Bar Raval also made the cut, landing in eighth place, Bar Pompette in 11th, The Bar at Alo in 13th, Gift Shop in 13th, Mother Cocktail Bar in 17th and BarChef in 18th.

Check out the full list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars 2022

Civil Liberties

Address: 878 Bloor Street West

Instagram