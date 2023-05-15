A Vancouver staple for quality pizza and pasta is expanding. Nook will open a new location in town in a high-profile location, The Stack, Dished has learned.

The local family of restaurants confirmed the news to Dished this week, but plans have been in the works for a while.

Nook is set to launch on the first floor of the downtown destination, which will be Vancouver’s new tallest office building and Canada’s greenest commercial high-rise office tower, as reported by Daily Hive’s Urbanized.

Nook currently operates four locations in Kitsilano, the West End, Olympic Village, and North Vancouver.

The brand signalled to Dished that opening is still a ways away when it comes to the Melville Street location inside The Stack, but we’ll keep you posted as more details are revealed.

Nook

Address: 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver