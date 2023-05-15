They say when one door closes, another opens, and such is the case with one Vancouver establishment.

Beeryani Indian Bistro, which operates a location in the West End on Denman Street, has just opened a brand new spot on Main Street.

The Indian restaurant has taken over the space at 4129 Main Street, the former location of Yasmina Bakery, which quietly closed its doors earlier this spring.

Beeryani Indian Cuisine, as this new outpost has been dubbed, is a small space but has been transformed into a charming dine-in spot with everything from street snack-style appetizers to curry dishes to biryanis.

Diners will also find a selection of Indian desserts on the menu here, including Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, and Gajar Ka Halwa.

Beeryani Indian Cuisine officially opened its doors on May 4 and is open daily from 1 pm to 10 pm (and until 10:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays).

Address: 4129 Main Street, Vancouver

