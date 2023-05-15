Best patios in Yaletown you need to check out

When it comes to great people-watching, it doesn’t get any better than the best patios in Yaletown.

What it lacks in waterfront views, this neighbourhood makes up for in prime people-watching patios, charming historic spaces, and some seriously killer drink deals, too.

Here are our picks for the 24 best patios in Yaletown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by per se Social Corner (@persesocialcorner)

Per se Social Corner’s patio encourages patrons to enjoy a meal outside, and this wine bar, cafe, and restaurant offers several enticing menu options to choose from.

Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6111

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Design Around Vancouver (@designaroundvancouver) on Oct 25, 2018 at 11:41am PDT

Tiny but terrific, this patio is a killer place to enjoy Tacofino’s signature tacos, burritos, and cocktails – like its refreshing jalapeño margarita – all in a prime Yaletown patio space.

Address: 1025 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6111

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Km mk (@katmalikova) on Mar 6, 2020 at 8:09pm PST

The Keg’s Yaletown rooftop patio is one of the most sought-after open-air spaces in the city, and it’s not hard to see why it’s one of the best patios in Yaletown. This location also offers a street-level patio space perfect for people-watching.

Address: 1011 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-633-2534

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaletown Brewing Co. (@yaletownbrewingco) on Aug 7, 2019 at 4:37pm PDT

The Yaletown Brewing Company boasts a big wrap-around patio with a laid-back casual vibe. This is a great patio to hit up if you happen to be rolling with a larger group.

Address: 1111 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-2739

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minami Yaletown (@minamiyaletown) on Jul 29, 2019 at 8:02am PDT

This celebrated Yaletown sushi restaurant offers incredible eats and a delightful hidden patio to match. It’s intimate and surrounded by a beautiful garden.

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8080

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Provence Marinaside (@provencemarinaside) on Jun 25, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

For those who like to feast on seafood and sip on wine by the waterside, Provence is the perfect spot. Its sun-splashed patio overlooks the Marinaside and is a great place to get brunch, lunch, dinner, or drinks.

Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4144

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

OEB offers some delicious brunch offerings (breakfast poutine, anyone?) along with a sunny spacious patio on Marinaside Avenue.

Address: 1137 Marinaside Avenue, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EL Guapo (@elguapovancouver) on May 22, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

This Mexican restaurant and bar is a great place to sit down for a margarita or two in the sunshine.

Address: 1009 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Come for the chicken, stay for the patio. Homer Street Cafe’s awesome patio is small but mighty – the perfect place to head for a full-on meal of comfort eats.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4299

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeeT in Yaletown (@meetinyaletown) on Jun 24, 2020 at 5:53pm PDT

MeeT’s third location in Yaletown is off Mainland Street and has a large patio to fit you and all your friends. It’s perfect for getting your daily dose of vegan and vegetarian food while enjoying the nice weather.

Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1165

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Water Cafe (@bluewatercafe)

Whether it’s the heat of the summer or the heat of the outdoor heaters, nothing will make you want to leave this Yaletown staple’s outdoor space.

Address: 1095 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-8078

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brix & Mortar Yaletown (@brix_vancouver) on Mar 15, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Brix & Mortar offers two floors of unique dining and both a cozy glass-covered courtyard space and a chic outdoor patio, which is illuminated by seven-tier glass chandeliers.

Address: 1138 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-915-9463

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Crowe (@alessandra604) on Jul 4, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

As a classic happy hour stop, the Earls in Yaletown patio is a great place to enjoy some sunshine, a cocktail, or weekend brunch.

Address: 1095 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-4990

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 高博倫? (@gourmet_kao) on Aug 7, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT

This Cactus Club might not have the waterfront views that some locations do, but it does have an open-air patio for you to indulge in their happy hour all summer long.

Address: 357 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8070

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Terrazza since1998 (@laterrazzarestaurant) on Jun 17, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

You can take the fine Italian dining of La Terrazza’s outside onto its patio, which runs parallel with the Beaty walk and leaf-shaped pond water feature on Cambie. Don’t let this patio go under the radar, as it’s easily one of the best patios in Yaletown.

Address: 1088 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-4449

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasty Indian Bistro (@tastyindian)

If you’re craving some delicious Indian food, you have to check out Tasty Indian Bistro. It has a heated patio to keep you warm while you enjoy a meal from its wide selection of Indian food favourites.

Address: 1261 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3300

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banter Room (@banterroom)

Banter Room has a patio that’s open on a first-come, first-served basis. Its menu includes everything from salads to pasta to burgers and so much more. Plus, this spot also has a special brunch menu every weekend from 11 am to 2 pm.

Address: 1039 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-1039

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Mac Lean (@marktmaclean)

JJ Bean Coffee Roasters on Davie Street is the perfect spot to grab an early morning coffee and pastry after a nice walk. This location has a wide selection of coffee options as well as cookies, muffins, apple fritters, and so much more.

Address: 402 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-9253

Coo Coo Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coo Coo Coffee (@coocoocoffeeyaletown)

Coo Coo Coffee is a coffee shop in Yaletown with a patio, perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee or one of its breakfast and lunch paninis.

Address: 477 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3332

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuba | Healthy, Fresh Lebanese (@nubatown)

Nuba’s Yaletown location has a great patio where you can enjoy its array of tasty Lebanese eats, fresh juices, and cocktails too.

Address: 508 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-661-4129

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WestOak Vancouver (@westoakvan)

West Oak’s got a great patio on Mainland Street that’s ideal for both dining and people-watching.

Address: 1035 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-629-8808

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELISA (@elisasteak)

Located in the heart of Vancouver’s Yaletown, Elisa Steak has a patio where you can enjoy a glass of wine alongside some flame-grilled, premium, fine cuts of meat from around the world.

Address: 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-362-5443

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JohnLau (@johnlaujohnlau)

Pizza and wine? Yes, please. Over at The Parlour, you can sit on the patio as you indulge in pizzas, soups, salads, oysters, and so much more. This spot also has a variety of alcoholic drinks from beers, wines, cocktails, and champagnes.

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3322

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAPA IZAKAYA | JAPANESE TAPAS (@hapaizakaya)

Celebrated as one of the best Izakayas in North America, Hapa Izakaya offers modern Japanese cuisine with a modern twist. Enjoy Japanese pub food with a glass of oriental cocktail on the patio.

Address: 1193 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4272

Facebook | Instagram