FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Noodlebox quietly closes downtown location in Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 23 2022, 5:47 pm
Noodlebox quietly closes downtown location in Vancouver
@noodleboxcanada/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Saboten

Japanese

Saboten
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Victoria-founded Southeast Asian street food chain Noodlebox has quietly closed its downtown Vancouver location.

The 839 Homer Street space formerly occupied by the BC-based chain is now for lease. This location has also been marked as permanently closed online.

Noodlebox operates one other location in Vancouver, in Kitsilano. The brand also has several locations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as half a dozen eateries in Alberta.

Noodlebox Homer Street closed

Daily Hive

Dished Vancouver has reached out to Noodlebox for a reason for the closure, but has not heard back.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT