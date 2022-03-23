Victoria-founded Southeast Asian street food chain Noodlebox has quietly closed its downtown Vancouver location.

The 839 Homer Street space formerly occupied by the BC-based chain is now for lease. This location has also been marked as permanently closed online.

Noodlebox operates one other location in Vancouver, in Kitsilano. The brand also has several locations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as half a dozen eateries in Alberta.

Dished Vancouver has reached out to Noodlebox for a reason for the closure, but has not heard back.