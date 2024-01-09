Noah Centineo spotted in Vancouver filming Netflix series

American actor Noah Centineo is in Vancouver filming the second series of a Netflix spy-adventure series.

Centineo is known for his roles in The Fosters and Netflix rom-com films like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. He is currently starring in The Recruit, which moved its production from Montreal to Vancouver for its second season.

Centineo and the rest of the The Recruit cast and crew started filming in Vancouver this month.

An Instagram account, @therecruitseries_netflix, has reposted other cast members’ social media videos showing the 27-year-old actor in the city.