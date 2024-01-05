Just glaze it: Vancouver has starring role as Seth Rogen judges competitive pottery show

It’s no secret that Seth Rogen is a fan of blazing, but he also loves glazing… pottery.

And now the Canadian funnyman and actor is headed back to Vancouver to judge a new pottery competition set to air on CBC next month.

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down shared a new trailer for the competition, which is set to take place at Vancouver’s Granville Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down (@canadianpotteryshow)

Rogen is a judge and executive producer on the new series and will appear alongside Schitt’s Creek star Jennifer Roberston, who will host the show. They’ll also be joined by judges Natalie Waddell and Brendan Tang.

The video shows Rogen strolling around Granville Island, joined by Robertson, and shares a glimpse of what the 10 pottery competitors are up against.

Each week, the potters will have to turn lumps of clay into creative ceramic creations.

While pottery seems like a peaceful pastime, The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down trailer promises tough competition that will have the contestants testing their limits at the pottery wheel.

Rogen is no stranger to pottery himself. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he picked up pottery as a hobby. He’s also the co-founder of Houseplant, a lifestyle company rooted in cannabis (his other favourite hobby). Houseplant creates thoughtful, innovative, and well-designed products for smokers.

Granville Island is also a fitting location for the competition to take place; it’s home to several Vancouver art studios and galleries.

Rogen is also a big fan of Granville Island, and when he’s back in town, he can sometimes be spotted at Lee’s Donuts placing an order for its legendary jelly doughnuts.

If you’re a pottery enthusiast, you can catch the first episode of The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down on February 8 on CBC and CBC Gem.

With files from Ty Jadah