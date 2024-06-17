Noah Beck is in Victoria and here's where he's been hanging out

TikTok influencer Noah Beck skips rocks and hangs with his co-star on Dallas Road (@noahbeck/TikTok)

Noah Beck, a TikTok-influencer-turned-actor with over 33 million followers, is currently in Victoria filming his debut feature movie and showcasing the city’s stunning attractions on social media.

On his Instagram and TikTok, Beck, a former amateur soccer player, has been sharing his experiences of the city’s beauty. He has been spotted dining and filming at Nourish Kitchen and Cafe and relaxing on Dallas Road with his co-star, Siena Agudong.

The comment sections have already filled up with followers recommending Victoria restaurants for him to check out, such as Pagliacci’s.

Last month, Beck visited the Westshore Rebels football team, getting pointers from its quarterback for an upcoming movie The QB Bad Boy in Me, in which he stars alongside Agudong (Resident Evil, Fast and Furious 9) and James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek).

According to IMDb, the plot is about a high school cheerleader “impassioned by the art of dance and driven by its means to help her escape a sleep small town” until a “star high school quarterback” literally crashes into her life.

The coming-of-age romance is directed by Toronto’s Justin Wu and based on the novel of the same name by Tay Marley.

Filming began in Victoria on May 29, and the film is slated to release within the next year.