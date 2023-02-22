"There is no kitchen": Metro Vancouver rental listing is a bit sketchy (PHOTOS)

A bit of a sketchy Metro Vancouver rental listing is asking for $500 each from two tenants to share a “living space.”

The first red flag that sticks out like a sore thumb is that the listing explicitly states, “there is no kitchen.”

But, good news, a microwave, hotplate, and fridge will be provided.

Photos from the listing highlight one main living area and a tiny bathroom which may contain a shower or bathtub.

Due to the fact that there’s no kitchen, the listing states that the rental would be ideal for “students who can get meals outsourced.”

Surprisingly, laundry is provided, and the future tenants get a separate entrance but must share 1/4 of the utilities.

The pictures don’t paint a very attractive picture.

The listing specifically states that two girls can share the “living space” for $500 each. However, even just one bed would take up a tremendous amount of space in the tiny unit.

The approximate location of the sketchy Metro Vancouver rental points to a residential area of Langley, although pictures of the unit up for grabs make it seem like the bottom floor of a commercial space or a space that once belonged to a restaurant.

Quality and affordable rentals may be in short supply, but renting out a unit of this size without a kitchen at this price seems unfair.

At least the landlord isn’t asking the potential renter to work as a housekeeper.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.