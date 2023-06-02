No "Juneuary" in sight for Vancouver this month

Vancouverites are used to cool, rainy conditions in June, but this year we could get an early summer instead. According to a report from The Weather Network, May was hot and dry compared to the average, and there’s no “Juneuary” in sight this year.

“June in BC, especially along the South Coast, often carries the moniker of ‘Juneuary’ due to perceptions that the month can tend to be cool and rainy following a sunny and mild May,” explained The Weather Network.

In 2022, BC’s South Coast experienced a “Juneuary.” According to weather data, June 2022 had an average temperature of 15 °C with a low of 8°C and a high of 25°C.

Already in the forecast, June 2023 is expected to exceed record-high temperatures from last year. The Weather Network is calling for a high of 27°C by Wednesday next week.

Previously, the Old Farmers’ Almanac’s long-range forecast predicted that it would be cool in early June. Now, forecasts like those from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) are calling for sun and no sight of Juneuary.

BC already experienced a mini-heatwave earlier in May, shattering weather records in many regions. According to ECCC, it was drier and warmer than usual province-wide.

Here are some temperature and precipitation stats for May 2023. It was much warmer province wide.#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/icwjKTHB2I — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 1, 2023

What do you think, are we poised for a hot summer?