First week of June expected to deliver some summer heat in Vancouver

The start of June may be treating Vancouver with some warm temperatures next week but you’re going to want to take full advantage of it since the rest of the month might be exceptionally wet.

This week, Vancouver is expected to end off the month of May on a bit of low (temperature-wise) as it dips to about 19°C for most of the week and into the first few days of June.

However, temperatures are expected to rise starting Monday, June 5.

Next Tuesday, The Weather Network predicts the temperature will rise about 10°C but feel like 31°C.

Tuesday will be the warmest day until it cools off again to temperatures similar to this week.

At least the sun is expected to be out for the next 14 days, The Weather Network reports.

According to the Old Farmers’ Almanac’s long-range forecast for May and June, the first nine days of the month will feature some sun but also some showers and cooler weather.

We hope you enjoy the sun next week but be sure not to watch out for that nasty margarita burn!