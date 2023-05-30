Damp and depressing: June could be quite a wet month for Vancouver

June could be an exceptionally wet month for Vancouver; at least, that will be the case if the Old Farmers’ Almanac’s long-range forecast pans out for the South Coast of BC.

According to the almanac’s two-month weather forecast for May and June, the first nine days of the month will feature some sun but also some showers and cooler weather.

For the next five days, the Old Farmers’ Almanac forecast calls for a few more showers further north, sunny in the south, which is good news for Vancouver sun lovers, but tapering off with more cool weather.

Between June 16 and 23, the almanac says there will be scattered showers, but turning mild by the end of that period.

Finally, to end the month, there will be more showers, warmer out east, sunny and more excellent out west.

Before June’s potential wet and cool doom and gloom, there’s some excellent weather in store for Vancouver, and we could even see temperatures feel like over 30ºC for the first week of June, according to The Weather Network.

Before things warm up on June 5, temperatures will be relatively mild, hovering around 19˚C with low to no precipitation. It could make great weather to book a kayak tour.

