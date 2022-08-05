A fire has forced another Vancouver restaurant to close its doors this week.

Mount Pleasant Indian restaurant Nirvana, located at 2313 Main Street, announced earlier this week that it would be closing temporarily due to a fire.

The fire has caused significant damage to the restaurant; neighbouring spots Key Party, Fox Cabaret, and Slim’s BBQ appear to have been spared from any damage, thanks to a quick response from the Vancouver Fire Department.

Nirvana took to Instagram to share the news, noting that it will “update our customers once we have more information.”

Slim’s BBQ, located just two doors down, shared its condolences for the neighbouring business, noting that “they suffered serious damage which is expected to keep them closed for months.”

“These are early days in working through the steps needed to reopen, but the Narrow Group family is committed to pitching in and helping in any way we can. Nirvana has been a welcoming and loving part of our neighbourhood for many years, and we look forward to them being part of it for many years to come,” Slim’s shared.

Nirvana has been in business for over 40 years.

Daily Hive has reached out to the restaurant to inquire about ways that the public can help.

Dosanko Restaurant also suffered a fire last month and set up a Go Fund Me page to seek financial support for its staff.