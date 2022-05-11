It’s 2022; forget reading travel blogs and searching through reviews for trips. All you need is TikTok.

Specifically, that of Montreal actor Nir Guzinski.

Guzinski has put together a three-part series of a trip to Vancouver, where the actor uses a heavily accented Quebecois character to “discover Vancouver.”

All three videos have amassed nearly 400,000 TikTok likes since being uploaded to the platform at the end of April.

And you know what? They’re pretty on point.

From complaining that Vancouver’s “Quebec Street” is under construction and drawing parallels in British Columbia to Montreal’s new questionable ring installation, Guzinski’s videos are good for a few chuckles.

Here’s the actor’s “Quebecois Visit” series in order:

Guzinski joke that Quebec “hexports” its construction is admittedly pretty on-point. With more than 125,000 followers, the actor has built up a solid TikTok following, and he frequently pokes fun at the Quebec language and Montreal’s winter weather on the platform.

He’s definitely worth checking out if you feel like having a few laughs in the wild world of TikTok…