Canadian singer Nicolina Bozzo channels Adele, nabs a spot in American Idol's Top 24 (VIDEO)

She could soon have it all.

Toronto university student Nicolina Bozzo, 18, is now in American Idol‘s Top 24 after a powerful performance of Adele’s 2011 Grammy-winning song “Rolling in the Deep.”

She wowed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan and had audience members clapping and on their feet.

Bryan said that he had goosebumps all over.

Bozzo looked perplexed when Perry greeted her by saying, “Hello, no need for you to even sit down.”

Bryan chuckled as Perry added, “Welcome to the Top 24.”

A relieved Bozzo said, “Oh, thank you! You all had me for a second. I was like, ‘[They’re] going to send me home.'”

In an Instagram post, Bozzo wrote, “SO HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24! I have met so many amazing friends and artists on this journey and I can’t believe it’s not over yet! Keep watching @AmericanIdol to see how far I go!”

During the duet challenge, Bozzo sang Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer” with contestant Christian Guardino, who’s also in the Top 24.

Bozzo is one of several Canadians making waves on the show.

Leah Marlene, 20, who’s originally from Toronto, impressed the judges last week by adding a folk indie spin to Avril Lavigne’s 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi.” She paired with Fritz Hager to perform an acoustic version of Bruno Mars’ “Locked out of Heaven.”

BC-based Cameron Whitcomb, 18, performed a duet with fellow contestant Tristen Gressett in a high-energy rendition of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Whitcomb, who’s from Kamloops, wrapped up his performance with his signature backflip.

Canadians can certainly be proud because all three contestants are in American Idol‘s Top 24.