Canadian icons Nickelback spotted filming music video in North Vancouver

Calling all Nickelback fans, the legendary Canadian band was recently spotted filming a music video in the District of North Vancouver, specifically Lynn Valley.

A video was shared on Twitter but was deleted because the band didn’t want photos or videos leaked online.

The footage showed the band playing inside a garage like a literal garage band in a residential neighbourhood. The film crew set up some tents and production equipment around them. The band even had a small audience of about four or five people in the backyard, which may have comprised the homeowners who allowed their home to be used by the legendary Canadian music icons.

Nickelback has won and been nominated for numerous awards for their exceptional music, including several Juno Awards, MuchMusic Video Awards, Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

The band’s iconic and legendary music led to some Grammy Award nominations.

The band’s most recent album, No Fixed Address, saw the band move away from its post-grunge sound into something more modern.

Nickelback fans were invited to be part of a music video at SFU last month.

The band’s latest album, Get Rollin’, is expected to drop on November 18. The first single from that album, San Quentin, was released on September 7. It has received nearly 710,000 views on YouTube.

Nickelback was previously supposed to headline the Formula E event in Vancouver, but we all know how that went, and ticket buyers are still waiting to get their nickels back via refunds.