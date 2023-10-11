At least one NHL team makes Pride Tape order despite ban: report

After banning special warmup jerseys due to a handful of players refusing to participate in Pride events last season, the NHL recently announced that it would also be prohibiting the use of multi-coloured Pride-themed stick tape.

But the league’s decision to remove the option to make a statement on the ice has not gone over well with NHL players, front office members, and LGBTQ groups. For example, former NHL GM Brian Burke issued a statement Wednesday, calling the ban a “surprising and serious setback” and urging the NHL to reconsider the move.

“I’ve expressed disappointment in not being able to wear the various jerseys or tapes, whether that be Pride Tape, pink tape, or anything,” Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said.

Now, a revolt is beginning to take place, with some players already announcing that they’re willing to accept the fines or penalties that may come with using Pride Tape on their sticks.

And according to a new report from the Athletic’s Ian Mendes, several NHL teams have already contacted Pride Tape co-founder Jeff McLean directly to see how they can respond to the league’s decision to prohibit players from using Pride-themed tape this season.

McLean confirmed that one team contacted his office on Tuesday to place an order for an entire case of Pride Tape.

“We are talking with teams this week about what we can do. We want to talk about what more we can do on Pride Night. And I’m really optimistic about that,” McLean said Tuesday. “And if we have this conversation a week from now, there will be more teams on board.”

Pride Tape also published a formal statement to X on Tuesday in response to the news.

First expressing disappointment, the company release concludes on an optimistic note: “Despite this setback, we are encouraged for what lies ahead based on our recent conversations from every corner of the sport.”