"I am deeply disappointed": Brian Burke slams NHL's new Pride Tape ban

Since it was revealed that the NHL would be taking their specialty jersey ban one step further by prohibiting players from using multi-coloured stick tape for Pride events in practice and games, many figures within the game have spoken out.

With active NHL players like Morgan Rielly and Connor McDavid publicly criticizing the league’s decision, former Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks GM Brian Burke is the latest to chime in.

“This decision has stripped clubs of a powerful community outreach tool and removed meaningful support for Special Initiatives, all to protect a select few who do not want to answer any questions about their choices,” Burke wrote, prefacing a long statement he posted to X on Wednesday morning.

“I hope the NHL reconsiders in order to remain a leader in DEI,” the 68-year-old added.

In his written statement, Burke called the Pride Tape ban a “surprising and serious setback” before acknowledging the communities that have been celebrated by the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative.

“Please know that you are still a valued member of the hockey community. We will not lose the incredible progress we’ve made in inclusion over the last decade,” he wrote.

Back in March, Burke, who was serving as president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the time, spoke out against the handful of NHL players who refused to wear Pride warmup jerseys for religious and personal reasons.

“To our friends in the LGBTQ+ community, don’t be discouraged,” Burke said. “We’ve had a couple of minor setbacks from a tiny number of players, but we’ve made steady and spectacular progress in this space.”

Burke is also a founding member of the You Can Play Project, an organization founded in 2011 following the passing of his late son, Brendan, with the stated mission of ensuring “the safety and inclusion of all LGBTQ people in sports, including athletes, coaches, staff, and fans.”