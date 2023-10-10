NHL is banning players from using rainbow-coloured Pride Tape: report

After multiple NHL players decided not to participate in Pride Night activities last year, commissioner Gary Bettman called the jerseys “a distraction.”

The league responded by banning special warmup jerseys of any kind back in June.

Now, it’s taking further measures by enforcing which colour stick tape NHL players can use on the ice.

In a recently published report by Outsports, it was revealed that the NHL is cracking down on multi-coloured Pride Tape (a company that has partnered with the NHL and NHLPA) after issuing a memo regarding LGBTQ initiatives and special jersey nights over the past week.

The ban extends beyond games and will even be implemented in practices.

The NHL has created its own 'Don't Say Gay' policy, with a ban on Pride Tape. Disgraceful. Despicable. Outrageous. Petty.https://t.co/3xnhPRywp9 — Outsports (@outsports) October 9, 2023

But unlike each team’s Pride jerseys, Pride Tape was never mandated by any NHL organization. Instead, players like Nick Suzuki, Connor McDavid, and Morgan Rielly wore it willingly on Pride Nights or “Hockey is for Everyone” nights.

The memo (leaked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark) and policy change, which was reportedly confirmed to Outsports by a league spokesperson, cites the following reasons for the new ban:

“Players shall not be put in the position of having to demonstrate (or where they may be appearing to demonstrate) personal support for any special initiatives. A factor that may be considered in this regard includes, for example, whether a player (or players) is required to be in close proximity to any groups or individuals visibly or otherwise clearly associated with such special initiative(s).”

According to ESPN, more than eight NHL teams have raised concerns about part of the memo that stated, “Players shall not be put in the position of having to demonstrate (or where they may be appearing to demonstrate) personal support for any special initiatives.”

As for how the league will handle specialty nights scheduled for this season, time will tell.