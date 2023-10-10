Leafs' Rielly wishes players could "do more" to support LGBTQ groups

Since news broke that the NHL is banning players from using rainbow-coloured Pride tape, multiple players have spoken out against the league’s decision. Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly is among them.

Rielly, who has been a public advocate of LGBTQ+ communities over the years, was asked about the controversial news during the Leafs’ media availabilities on Tuesday. The blueliner, who has attended Toronto’s Pride parade on more than one occasion, was not shy to express his disappointment and vowed to continue supporting the.

“I wish players had the right to do more and be more involved,” the 29-year-old said. “I’m going to continue to be involved in the community and offer support to those communities and those groups that want that, need that.”

A memo (leaked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark) and policy change, which was reportedly confirmed to Outsports by a league spokesperson, cites the following reasons for the new ban:

“Players shall not be put in the position of having to demonstrate (or where they may be appearing to demonstrate) personal support for any special initiatives. A factor that may be considered in this regard includes, for example, whether a player (or players) is required to be in close proximity to any groups or individuals visibly or otherwise clearly associated with such special initiative(s).”

Rielly’s response to the stick tape ban was similar to the one he gave reporters back in June when the NHL decided to put an end to theme-based warmup jerseys after multiple players refused to wear Pride jerseys for religious and personal reasons.

“With issues like that, and with movements like that, I’ll support them, no matter what, whether we wear jerseys or not,” Rielly said. “That support is not going to go away.”