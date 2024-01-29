Former NHL tough guy Zack Kassian coming out of retirement

The hockey world has not seen the last of former Edmonton Oilers tough guy Zack Kassian.

After announcing his retirement from the sport a few months ago, the 33-year-old has officially reversed that decision by signing a contract with HC Sparta Praha in Czechia.

Surprised to see Zack Kassian make a comeback. He has joined Sparta Praha in Czechia. https://t.co/qrZXv2a19A — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 29, 2024

Kassian last played in the NHL last season with the Arizona Coyotes, though the results were disappointing. In 51 games with the Coyotes, Kassian was only able to manage a measly two goals and was not re-signed.

He did attempt to stay in the NHL before deciding to retire. He was with the Anaheim Ducks on a PTO before the season started but was not able to secure himself a contract and was eventually released.

Kassian entered the NHL as a first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2009 NHL Draft. He spent a single season with the Sabres before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks in 2012 in exchange for Cody Hodgson, who is also looking to make a comeback of his own.

The Windsor, Ontario, native was traded two more times before finally finding a stable home with the Oilers in 2015. He spent seven seasons in the Alberta capital before the team shipped him to the desert to free up cap space at the 2022 NHL Draft.

This will be the first time in Kassian’s career that he will play overseas. He joins a Sparta Praha team that boasts former NHLers like Vladimir Sobotka, Roman Horak, and Josef Korenar.