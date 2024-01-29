Corey Perry had some odd equipment choices in Oilers debut

The Corey Perry era is officially underway with the Edmonton Oilers.

At the age of 38, the veteran pest made his debut with the team during Saturday night’s 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators, successfully avoiding a jinx of the team’s now 16-game winning streak.

Despite not picking up any points in his debut, Perry still impressed the home crowd by mixing it up at the Predators’ net on his first shift and showing off some impressive passing that almost resulted in a goal.

However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed something peculiar about Perry’s gloves and stick after examining photos posted to the Oilers’ social media.

Dylan Holloway’s gloves, Josh Anderson’s stick … Corey Perry going with the “borrowed gear” setup in Edmonton 😅 pic.twitter.com/kHiUDrKFKP — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 28, 2024

It appears that Perry has acquainted himself with at least one of his linemates as he played with a pair of Holloway’s gloves in his first game. The most likely reason for this is probably that the Oilers’ training staff hasn’t been able to make him a personalized set, so he has to make do with borrowing equipment for now.

However, maybe there is more to the decision than that. Perry described both McLeod and Holloway as “speedsters” in his post-game scrum, so maybe he’s trying to have that speed rub off on him in some magical way. Hockey players are a superstitious bunch.

"It's been a warm welcome & I'm excited to be here." Corey Perry summarizes his first game with the club. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/n0jhi0rSXI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 28, 2024

That wasn’t all that was noticed. While most NHL players have their names on their sticks, Perry has chosen to use a stick with Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson’s name on it. This one is a little more understandable as it all comes down to personal preference.

Word on social media is that Perry has been using Anderson’s stick since he went to the Stanley Cup Finals with the Canadiens back in 2021.

If he is a superstitious player, he might be wise to keep the same equipment after the NHL All-Star break. He looked completely at home in an Oilers uniform over the weekend and had himself a great game despite not seeing action for a few months.