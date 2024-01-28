Ex-Oilers player Tyson Barrie launches new beer brand

A former Edmonton Oilers defenceman is launching his very own beer brand.

Tyson Barrie, who now plays for the Nashville Predators, took to social media earlier today to announce that he is launching a line of light beer called “Chilly Ones.”

“I’ve been working on this project with some badass people and good friends!” said Barrie in a post to his Instagram. “We’ve been having a blast building a brand and culture at @drinkchillyones that I truly align with and believe in.

“Not taking yourself too seriously and being a kind human being at the heart of it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Barrie (@tysonbarrie4)

This type of venture shouldn’t be a surprise to those who have followed Barrie on and off the ice. The 32-year-old has been a popular member of just about every single team he has been a part of, including in Edmonton where he played parts of three seasons. He has never been afraid to show off his laid-back personality, making beer an obvious side project for the player.

Barrie caught the attention of fans over the summer after posting photos from his wedding that included some of hockey’s biggest stars including Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon all making appearances. This showed just how well-liked the offensive defender is around the league.

According to the Chilly Ones website, the brand was created by Barrie alongside Jerin Mece, who is an investor and co-founder of the widely popular Nude beverages.

The beer itself will have a 3% ABV and 10% of all profits made on the drinks will go toward the Power To Give charity. Headquarters for the brand will be based in Surrey B.C.

It is not yet known just how widely available Chilly Ones will be. The brand recently announced that it would have a presence at this year’s NHL All Star Game in the form of a pop-up event at Gretzky’s Basement, a bar in Toronto.