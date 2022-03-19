NewsPhotos

Catch a wave: Newton Wave Pool reopens in Surrey after two-year hiatus

Aly Laube
Mar 19 2022, 7:30 pm
City of Surrey/Website

After two years away due to the pandemic, the only wave pool in Surrey is reopening its doors to swimmers starting Tuesday, March 29.

The facility features three windy waterslides and a water fortress with cannons, jets, and sprays — plus, of course, wicked waves.

Inside the Newton Recreation Centre, the wave pool is near a hot tub, Sea Squirts Tot Pool, and steam room for anyone watching little ones.

“We will continue to adjust programs and services as required to follow the recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer,” it says.

“Program disruptions or functional closures of facilities may occur if the minimum number of staff required to operate safely are not available to work.”

The facility also has an arena, gymnasium, weight room, and fitness studio.

The Newton Wave Pool’s hours will be modified because they’re still struggling with a lifeguard staff shortage, according to a statement on the city’s website.

The wave pool will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it’s open from 9 am to 1 pm and 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm. And on Saturday and Sunday, it’s open from 9 am to 3 pm.

For easter, they’re closed on April 15 and 18 but open from 9 am to 3 pm on April 16 and 17.

Some drop-in activities require reservations, so the city recommends calling or registering online or in-person before your visit.

