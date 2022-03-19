Catch a wave: Newton Wave Pool reopens in Surrey after two-year hiatus

After two years away due to the pandemic, the only wave pool in Surrey is reopening its doors to swimmers starting Tuesday, March 29.

The facility features three windy waterslides and a water fortress with cannons, jets, and sprays — plus, of course, wicked waves.

If Surrey-Newton isn’t the Wave Pool, and doesn’t include a field trip to said Wave Pool, what are we even doing here? — Jesse Johnston (@Jesse_Johnston) October 27, 2020

Inside the Newton Recreation Centre, the wave pool is near a hot tub, Sea Squirts Tot Pool, and steam room for anyone watching little ones.

“We will continue to adjust programs and services as required to follow the recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer,” it says.

“Program disruptions or functional closures of facilities may occur if the minimum number of staff required to operate safely are not available to work.”

#familydayweekend free swim @CityofSurrey Newton Wave pool just started and goes to 4:00 today. Looks like room for a few more. pic.twitter.com/NvoxpahgcX — Mike Starchuk (@MikeStarchuk) February 11, 2018

The facility also has an arena, gymnasium, weight room, and fitness studio.

The Newton Wave Pool’s hours will be modified because they’re still struggling with a lifeguard staff shortage, according to a statement on the city’s website.

The wave pool will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it’s open from 9 am to 1 pm and 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm. And on Saturday and Sunday, it’s open from 9 am to 3 pm.

For easter, they’re closed on April 15 and 18 but open from 9 am to 3 pm on April 16 and 17.

Some drop-in activities require reservations, so the city recommends calling or registering online or in-person before your visit.