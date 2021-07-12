The summer of 2021 has been a historic one so far, with record breaking heatwaves scorching the province. Thankfully there are plenty of waterparks in BC, and what better way to beat the heat?

Whether you’re jumping off a diving board, speeding down a slippery slide, or chilling in a bumper boat with your own personal BBQ, the possibilities are endless.

Big Splash boasts tons of different rides and attractions, including their new “Boomerango” which features a six-foot drop. You can also book ahead of time, and get your own private VIP cabana for up to 10 people. An all-day pass will cost you $35, and children under three are free. They also have a twilight pass for $25.

Address: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen, BC

Phone: 778-434-4840

Hours: 11 am to 6 pm seven days a week

Cultus Lake Waterpark is BC’s largest overall. This waterpark offers body, tube, and raft slides, along with other fun activities like adventure river. All-day passes are $33 on weekdays, and $38 on weekends. They also offer a twilight pass for $21 on weekdays and $26 on weekends.

Address: 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake, BC



Phone: 604-858-7241

Hours: 10:30 am to 6:30 pm seven days a week

This place is crazy. Harrison WaterSports and Waterpark can lay claim to the fact that they are the single largest floating waterpark not only in BC, but in all of Canada. This place also features Sea-Doo and bumper boat rentals. Some of those bumper boats have their own BBQ! Rates vary based on your desired activity.

Address: 100 Esplanade Ave, Harrison Hot Springs, BC

Phone: 1-855-446-4974

Hours: 10 am to 6 pm seven days a week

Watermania was once a fan favourite for locals in Vancouver, being one of the more accessible waterparks in the Lower Mainland. Watermania is completely indoors, so if you are prone to burning when the sun is blazing, this might be the spot for you. Watermania features multiple diving boards, a wave pool, two waterslides, two whirlpools, a steam room, and a sauna.

It’s also located in the same plaza as Silver City Riverport, in case you wanted to pair a flick with your splash.

Address: 14300 Entertainment Blvd, Richmond, BC

Phone: 604-448-5353

Hours: 6 am to 8:30 pm Monday to Friday. Saturday 6 pm to 10 am / 1:15 to 8:30 pm. Sunday 1:15 to 8:30 pm.

Salmon Arm Water Slides and RV Park is host to seven waterslides, two hot tubs, and a toddler pool that includes a fountain. They also have an arcade, a huge picnic area, and a party zone you can book for a private BBQ. A sliding pass is $3.50 for children three & under, $16.50 for children 4-12, and $26.50 for ages 13 and up.

Address: 1155 Lakeshore Drive West, Salmon Arm, BC

Phone: 1-250-832-4386

Hours: 11 am to 6 pm seven days a week

The Wibit family of inflatable waterparks is spread out across BC, with locations in Kelowna, Osoyoos, Peachland, and Penticton. Generally admission is $28, and the evening pass is $18. You can also get a five day pass for $112.

Address: 1600 Abbott Street, Kelowna, BC

Address: Park Place Gyro Beach, Osoyoos, BC

Address: 1010 Lakeshore Drive, Penticton, BC

Address: 4200 Beach Avenue, Peachland, BC

Phone: 1-250-462-8770

Hours: 10 am to 8 pm seven days a week

Touted as being home to the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland’s most accessible waterslides, Bridal Falls Waterpark features nine different fun adventure areas, and no stairs to boot! General admission is $29, and they also have a last hour special for just $7. Ages two and under are free.

Address: 53790 Popkum Road South Rosedale, BC

Phone: 604-794-7455

Hours: 11 am to 6 pm seven days a week

Located in the Fraser Valley, the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience is one of the cheaper outdoor waterparks that still hosts a bunch of fun attractions. Toddlers can join in on the fun for free, but all ages can experience the attractions for under $10.

Address: 27032 Fraser Highway, Aldergrove, BC

Phone: 604-857-4299

Hours vary seasonally. See here.

With files from Vincent Plana