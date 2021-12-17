It's illegal in BC to invite more than 10 people to your NYE party this year

British Columbians planning to host Christmas and New Year’s Eve house parties will need to take a closer look at their invitation list this year as new COVID-19 restrictions take effect Monday.

The province is limiting indoor private gatherings to the host household plus ten guests as long as everyone is vaccinated. Instead of choosing 10 guests, a host household could choose to invite one other household — regardless of how many people live there.

The limits only apply to people 12 and older, so families can bring their children without adding to the total. People who are unvaccinated should not be gathering with people outside their household at all, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during her news conference December 17.

This announcement means house parties will limited this year to combat spread of COVID-19, especially as cases of the Omicron variant spike.

Thinking of other ways to ring in the New Year? Here’s what else she mentioned:

No dancing, no formally organized New Year’s Eve parties

BC is once again limiting movement at restaurants, meaning groups must stay at their table and cannot mix or mingle with other groups.

Although BC never moved into the stage of reopening that allowed concerts and widespread dancing, establishments such as bars will no longer be allowed to let customers roam around the space — meaning dance floors are off the menu.

Henry also said that organized New Year’s Eve events must be cancelled.

Dinner at a restaurant is allowed

British Columbians with a reservation booked for a fancy dinner to ring in 2022 need not worry. Normal indoor dining is still allowed, and Henry said there will be no restrictions on alcohol sales this year.

The restrictions Henry announced on Friday will take effect at 12:01 am on Monday, December 20 and will last until 11:59 pm on January 31.