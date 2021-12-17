Canadians' outlook on pandemic gets gloomier as Omicron cases rise

As Omicron infections rise and many provinces re-introduce COVID-19 restrictions, many Canadians’ outlook on the pandemic is getting worse.

A new survey from BC-based Research Co. suggests fewer Canadians than before believe the worst part of the pandemic is behind us. At the same time, more people surveyed think the worst is yet to come.

Only 47% of Canadians polled think we’ve passed the worst part of the pandemic, which is down 18 points from November.

About a third of Canadians believe the worst part of the pandemic is ahead of us, which is up 12 points from November. Another 20% of Canadians reported they weren’t sure.

The survey also suggested young people’s attitudes were more optimistic than older Canadians. Among Canadians aged 18 to 34 surveyed, approximately 55% believe the pandemic will not worsen. Only 37% of Canadians age 55 and up believe the same.

Research Co.’s findings are based on an online study conducted from December 8 to December 10, 2021, with 1,000 adult Canadian participants. The data was statistically weighted according to census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.