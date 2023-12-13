Holiday treats are the heart and soul of the festive season.

Whether it’s an adorable gingerbread man or a delightfully decadent Yule Log you’re after (or Bûche de Noël, if you want to be fancy), you’ll undoubtedly be able to find what you’re craving at these Vancouver restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and chocolatiers.

These local makers have pulled out all the stops this year. So dive into this list of places offering delicious, sparkly, and festive-dusted creations and plan your selection of treats to devour.

Here are some amazing places to get the best holiday treats in Vancouver this year.

If you’re a fan of this Vancouver bakery’s Holiday Cookies Gift Box, you’re in luck because it’s back.

It includes 32 holiday cookies freshly made with preservative-free ingredients. Enjoy varieties like Earl Grey Shortbread Cookies, Dried Cranberry and Pistachio Shortbread Cookies, and our personal favourite, Chewy Ginger Spiced Cookies.

Address: 1706 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4833

Chef Thierry Busset’s famous Bûche de Noël cakes are back. There are five flavours of these treats available including Chestnut, Espresso Caramel,​ and Hazelnut Praline,​ to name a few.

You can now order these in-store and online in both small and large sizes.

Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-6870

Address: 265 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-8689

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-912-0700

Beaucoup Bakery’s holiday treats are always so nice, we want to eat them twice.

This year, the much-loved sweet spot has a festive selection of Holiday Bonbons, Bûche de Noëls, and Noël Cookie Boxes available in boxes of 12 or 24.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Address: 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4888

West Vancouver patisserie Temper Chocolate & Pastry never disappoints around the holidays.

Temper’s 2023 holiday lineup includes classic confections, stocking stuffers, baked goods, and more.

This spot also offers sugar-dusted German Stollen fruitcakes and Bûches de Noël log cakes available in Salted Caramel, Black Forest, and Chestnut varieties.

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

Make the season extra sweet with Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s holiday collection.

Indulge in treats and chocolate creations by pastry chef Elena Krasnova. From chocolate gifts to Jolly Raspberry Chocolate, Blissful Black Forest, and Caramel Pecan Coffee Yule Logs, you can find everything at this Burnaby spot.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Faubourg Bakery’s holiday collection features a ton of festive treats.

Highlights include Bûches de Noël, Snowman Brioche, and even Christmas Stollen.

Address: 769 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-267-0769

Address: 2156 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-2156

This local favourite has an incredible selection of Bûche de Noëls up for pre-order this season.

Chez Christophe’s other holiday offerings include some stunning festive chocolate showpieces and seasonal chocolate lollipops.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

World-renowned French pâtisserie Ladurée has a stunning holiday offering this year.

The brand’s Limited Edition Christmas Collection comes with beautifully designed gift boxes. And inside? Delicate Ladurée macarons.

Also this year, Ladurée Yule Logs are designed to celebrate the iconic macaron in four different flavours.

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

This French Bakery situated on Robson Street is offering four delightful Yule Logs this holiday season.

Varieties include Pistachio Cherry, Lychee Coconut and White Chocolate, Hazelnut and passionfruit, and Forêt Noire (Black Forest Cake Yule Log).

Address: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-0111

You can’t miss with a stop at Purdys.

The chocolatier offers everything from boxes and baskets to peppermint bark. Chocolate lollys and other stocking stuffers can also be found here.

Address: Multiple locations in and around Vancouver

This year, Thomas Haas has an assortment of handcrafted holiday creations.

Offerings include drool-worthy chocolate sculptures, shortbread cookies, and tons of stocking stuffers that are available at both its Vancouver and North Vancouver locations.

Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-1848

Address: #289 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-924-1847

Vancouver’s Beta5 is one of the best places to satisfy your sweet tooth this season.

The 2023 Holiday Collection from this maker features incredible holiday cream puffs, a Lump of Coal candy bar, and even a Gingerbread Stroopwafel chocolate bar.

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

This popular chocolatier’s 2023 Holiday Collection features handmade chocolate showpieces, festive confections, and assorted gift boxes available in-store and online with Canada-wide shipping.

Address: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 10355 152 Street Guildford Town Centre, Unit 1178, Surrey

Another incredible spot to head for your holiday shopping and stocking stuffers. Lindt’s holiday collection has all the chocolate you can imagine in picture-perfect festive packaging.

Address: Multiple locations in and around Vancouver