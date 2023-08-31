A high-speed car chase has ended in charges after police say they chased a driver in a stolen vehicle through New Westminster to Vancouver, where he was nabbed by a police dog.

It began Friday morning when someone called police to report that they thought their friend’s stolen car was being driven in New Westminster.

The car was allegedly found parked at a store by officers; at the same time, a suspect was fleeing from a security guard with suspected stolen items.

He jumped into the vehicle and sped off, triggering a car chase throughout the Metro Vancouver cities where he was then alleged to have rammed the car into one of the New Westminster Police Department’s vehicles. The damage was minor and no one was hurt.

The suspect was eventually brought down by a dog with the Vancouver Police K-9 unit.

“Dealing with mobile stolen vehicles can be a high-risk venture for police as we want to avoid dangerous pursuits that can put the public at risk,” stated Deputy Chief Constable Paul Hyland. “We have had a few of these incidents recently and I am grateful for the work being done by our members to ensure they are being resolved in a safe manner.”

Mathew Christopher Nicholls, 41, of Langley has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property, one count of theft, and one count of breach of release order.

It comes after police say they caught a person sleeping behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle earlier this week. Charges have also been laid in that case.

