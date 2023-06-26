It was just another day on the Vancouver seawall Sunday — with two tiny dogs in a miniature police car patrolling the area.

Someone put two adorable pooches in what appeared to be a children’s car fashioned after a police cruiser, and they rode around the West End as their vehicle blasted a siren alongside some classic hip-hop tunes.

The little car was modified to include flashing blue and red lights, and the owner added a custom bumper light asking strangers not to pet the dogs. On the side of the vehicle, text noted the little dogs were “police K9.”

So this made my night pic.twitter.com/rmRgf7Kqo1 — LBP (@MrsSteak) June 26, 2023

The two pups — one white with brown spots and a second butterscotch coloured — seemed content to let feel the breeze as they cruised around in their pimped-out ride.

