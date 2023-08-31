Police catch man snoozing inside stolen vehicle in Metro Vancouver

A man in New Westminster has been charged on several counts after police found him sleeping in a stolen car.

In a statement, the New Westminster Police Department said around 5 am Saturday, August 26 officers responded to a call about a “suspicious” car parked along Churchill Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat.

“Given the male did not match the description of the registered owner, officers contacted the registered owner who confirmed his car had been stolen overnight,” a statement from police reads.

“Officers on scene conducted a tactical arrest of the male occupant, ensuring steps were taken to avoid the male fleeing in the vehicle and causing a pursuit.”

However, the “tactical” measures were not needed as the driver was taken into custody without issue, police said.

The man who was identified as 33-year-old Bryan Hintz of Edmonton was charged with: