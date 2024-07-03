New "VANCOUVER" sign has some vocal locals complaining

We recently learned that a new temporary “VANCOUVER” sign will remain in place until September, and while some are excited about it, others are annoyed or irritated by it.

The Vancouver sign was first introduced late last year and was a popular spot for tourists to take pictures, especially considering the proximity to where visitors depart cruise ships. The new sign features an entirely new design.

Even moments after it arrived at Granville Square Plaza late last week, people were already flocking to it to take photos.

Despite the enthusiasm of those visiting the sign, some vocal locals are less impressed.

Many responded to a Daily Hive post about the sign with “meh” sentiments on social media. One X user called folks wanting a photo with it “so mid.”

This is so mid and so are the people who would want it in a photo. — Julia Longpre (@juliamarblefaun) June 30, 2024

Some called the sign tacky. Others criticized the colour.

Why pink. Vancouver is green. Another waste of money. Politicians should be charged for misusing taxpayer funds. — Bache Kabul (@BacheKabuli) June 30, 2024

Some turned the conversation to the real estate industry.

Embarrassingly derivative. But Vancouver is in the business of constantly erasing itself in order to look like somewhere else, because that’s the amnesia the real estate industry’s incessant re-development machine needs. — Lindsay Brown (@Lidsville) June 30, 2024

One user suggested this poorly reflects how Vancouver has evolved over the years.

Don’t want to be a Debbie Downer but when I first moved to Vancouver we had the Indy and the Grizzlies. Downtown had good shopping like Virgin and the flagship Chapters store on Granville, not just high-end luxury goods. A pink nameplate making news is kinda sad. — justinhj (@justinhj) June 30, 2024

Many reactions featured residents complaining about how the City is using taxpayer dollars.

Still loved by many

Not everyone was hating on it. Some wished the sign would last longer or even permanently.

Why is it only staying until the end of September? Why not 365 days? — Patricia Young (@youngcjpl) June 30, 2024

One X user said, “I like it,” and another said, “Looks cool.”

Despite the sentiments of some peeved social media users, these sorts of monuments in Vancouver have proven to be popular. Last year’s temporary sign, which was introduced in the winter, was incredibly popular and lasted from December 2023 to February 2024.

This previous sign remained in place for an extra month due to its highly apparent success in capturing the attention of visitors, residents, event-goers, and other passersby with photo-worthy moments for sharing on social media.

If the English Bay Barge told us anything, it’s that Vancouver is somewhat starved for attractions that make for good photo ops, not named the Gastown steam clock.

What about you? How do you feel about this new sign?

With files from Kenneth Chan