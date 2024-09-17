New Raptors jersey leaked online and it has a nod to Vince Carter

Leaked images of what appears to be the new Toronto Raptors city edition jersey have hit the internet, and the crest features an awesome nod to Vince Carter.

Rumours of the team cooking up a retro-inspired jersey have been stewing all summer long as the Raptors prepare to celebrate their 30th anniversary during the 2024-25 NBA season.

The rumours appear to be true. An apparent leak was shared on social media today, showing a Raptors jersey featuring a Carter-inspired logo.

Of course, the Raptor is wearing #15.

This was what I had heard a few weeks back as well and seems to confirm some of the celebratory stuff the Raptors will be doing. The Raptor doing Vince Carters dunk on a black and purple pinstripe jersey.

This Carter-inspired logo was initially revealed by the Raptors back in April as a way to commemorate his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. At the time, there was no indication that the Raptors would put the logo onto a jersey.

Carter spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career playing in Toronto, amassing 9,420 points, 1,553 assists, and 2,091 rebounds. Many fans regard him as the best Raptors player in franchise history, and it appears the organization partly agrees with that with a logo dedicated to one of his most iconic moments with the team.

When Carter left the Raptors in a trade to the New Jersey Nets, there was some animosity between him and the Toronto fanbase, but as time went on, it seemed like all had been forgiven between the two sides.

The dunking legend spoke kind words about his time in Toronto in an appearance on the Run It Back Podcast back in February. He said he wanted to be remembered as a Raptor more than any other teams he had played for.

“Toronto, Toronto, Toronto. It has to be; it’s where it all started,” he said. “Yes, I had great years in [New Jersey], but it started there.”

Outside of Toronto and New Jersey, the 47-year-old had stints with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks before retiring in 2020.

Not only will Carter be remembered for wearing the Raptors jersey, but he will now have one honouring him for his time in Toronto.