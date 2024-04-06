Raptors honour Vince Carter with a cool redesigned logo

Days after it was announced that Vince Carter was elected to the Hall of Fame, the Toronto Raptors honoured him with a slick, redesigned logo.

Carter, 47, had the longest career in NBA history, playing 22 seasons. The first seven of those seasons came in a Raptors uniform, where he was a five-time All-Star. He sits fourth in Raptors history with 9,420 points, eighth in assists with 1,553, and ninth in rebounds with 2,091. He is widely regarded as one of the best Raptors of all time.

After finishing his Raptors tenure, Carter had stints with the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks. He played in eight All-Star Games in his career and recorded 25,728 points, 6,606 rebounds, and 4,714 assists.

Though there was some bitterness between the Raptors and Carter following his departure, time has healed those wounds. Today, the Raptors paid their respects to the Hall-of-Famer.

An Icon for the City 🏀 pic.twitter.com/dM1Pq5Wova — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 6, 2024

The Toronto Raptors honoring Vince Carter’s induction to the Basketball Hall Of Fame with this logo! pic.twitter.com/1KmmSzvKSv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 6, 2024

Despite having played for many teams, Carter said on an episode of Run it Back in February that he thinks of himself as a Raptor.

“Toronto, Toronto, Toronto. It has to be; it’s where it all started,” Carter said. “Yes, I had great years in [New Jersey], but it started there.”

While Carter was great in many aspects of the game, he is best remembered for his ability to dunk the ball, making the logo that the Raptors went with very fitting. It was no surprise that fans absolutely loved it.

