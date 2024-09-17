Raptors fans think Scottie Barnes is having a baby

Is Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes going to be a father? Internet sleuths certainly think so.

Allow us to explain.

On Tuesday, a screenshot of an Instagram post from user @alyssaraeholmes (Alyssa Rae Holmes) started circulating online.

The post features a pregnancy photoshoot, and what really caught fans’ attention was Barnes’ response in the comments. He liked the post and wrote, “Life with you,” followed by a heart emoji.

Scottie Barnes is having a baby 👶‼️ pic.twitter.com/kCS7x3KftE — Dan Gee (@DanCanTweet) September 17, 2024

Though Holmes’ Instagram is set to private, her TikTok isn’t. Her page is filled with mini travel vlogs, musical performances, and plenty of dog content.

To add more fuel to the fire, a user on Raptors Reddit noticed that Barnes recently shared an Instagram story featuring a woman and two dogs that look strikingly similar to those in Holmes’ TikToks.

Currently, neither the point guard nor Holmes has publicly commented on the rumours, leaving Raptors fans to speculate and connect the dots.

Selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes, 23, agreed to a five-year, $224.9-million extension with the Raptors over the summer. He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 60 games last season for Toronto and made the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

Barnes and the Raptors will kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 23 with a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.