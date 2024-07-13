British Columbians love their hikes, and they can now add an extra trek to their hiking repertoire with the newest spot in Port Coquitlam.

The City of Port Coquitlam held an opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 10, for their latest trek, which boasts over 150 timber stairs.

The new trek is called the PoCo Climb, which was the most popular name suggestion from the local community. During the ceremony, the City announced that they think the PoCo Climb will become a familiar title within the community – think of a more local version of the Grouse Grind.

The PoCo Climb will include updated access points to connect pedestrians to the Regional Park trail, wayfinding signage, and new waste bins and bike racks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Port Coquitlam (@cityofpoco)

After announcing the name, the City cut the ribbon to officially mark the trek’s opening. But the celebration didn’t stop there.

The opening ceremony of the PoCo Climb marks Phase One of this trek. Phase Two is set to be “an even bigger adventure,” with over 150 stairs being added and reaching over 75 metres of elevation gain. There will even be a “one-of-a-kind granite boulder scramble.”

The current phase of the PoCo Climb will connect pedestrians to different neighbourhoods, natural areas, and parks in Port Coquitlam, including Castle Park, Citadel Heights Park, and Skyline Park, to name a few.

Once the second phase opens, the total trek will be approximately 6.5 km between Shaughnessy Street and Eastern Drive. The City of Port Coquitlam announced that Phase Two of the trek should be completed this fall.

Will you be checking out the new trek? Let us know in the comments below.