Hikers will once again have access to another section of BC’s popular Berg Lake Trail next month, as another milestone in repair work is set to be completed on July 2.

The challenging trail through Mount Robson Provincial Park is one of BC’s most epic treks, but it was forced to close when the June 2021 heat dome sent a deluge of melting snow into the forest below that flooded the route.

The first section of the trail leading to the Kinney Lake campground reopened in October 2023 after BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy replaced two bridges.

Now, the Ministry says the trail connecting Kinney Lake Campground to Whitehorn Campground will be ready to reopen on July 2.

Reservations for Whitehorn will open to the public the week before on June 24.

There will be no access to the trail past Whitehorn this summer, but work is underway to repair the rest of the route.

“In the summer of 2023 BC Parks also conducted the assessments needed to plan for and design the improvements along the remaining extent of trail to Berg Lake. Construction for these improvements is taking place this summer, and the trail is planned to be fully reopened in the 2025 hiking season,” the Ministry said.

So there you have it — some of the trail this year, and the whole thing by next year.

Will you lace up your hikers to do this world-renowned backcountry trail? Let us know in the comments.