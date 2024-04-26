"Super stoked": New Jack FM Vancouver morning show team revealed

Drex and his team’s replacement for the morning show at Jack FM Vancouver has been revealed.

A post from radio host Christy J. Farrell announced the news on Instagram, saying that she and Fraser Tuff will be hosting mornings on Jack starting this Monday at 6 am.

The news comes barely over a week after we learned that Drex’s show was pulled off the air. It also comes just over a month after Farrell and Tuff were let go from 102.7 NOW!radio in Vancouver, formerly The Peak.

Meanwhile, Drex confirmed that he and all four team members involved in its production were impacted by the show being taken off the air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy Jane Farrell (@christyjfarrell)

“Sleeping in was really fun while it lasted, but super stoked to share we’re back on-air Monday morning at 6 am,” Farrell said in her Instagram post.

Tuff shared the same sentiments on his Instagram: “Sleeping in has been nice, but we are stoked to get our show back on air beginning Monday.”

When Farrell and Tuff were fired from their previous position at 102.7 FM, many listeners were upset.

One comment from someone who reacted to the news said, “Word for word what I said reading this, ‘WHAT THE F**K?!'”

Others hoped that they would find a new show elsewhere.

“Wish it was Calgary,” one comment said.

How do you feel about the Vancouver radio shake-up at Jack FM?

With files from Daniel Chai