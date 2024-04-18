Drex's Vancouver morning radio show off the air at Jack FM

The entire staff of a morning show on Jack FM in Vancouver have been let go after changes by parent company Rogers Sports and Media, Daily Hive has learned.

Drex Chan, host of Drex on Jack on 96.9 FM in Vancouver, confirmed he and all four team members involved in its production were impacted by the show being taken off the air.

“6 am walkies never felt so good,” he shared on X alongside a photo of his dog at the usual time he’d be broadcasting.

6am walkies never felt so good! pic.twitter.com/ubNb3Zznv0 — drex (@drex) April 18, 2024

Jack’s afternoon host, Jason Manning, hosted the morning show on Thursday in Drex’s place.

Messages of support for Drex poured in on social media, with many people wishing him well and commenting on how “brutal” the media industry can be.

Damn what a brutal business. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter. Enjoy the walkies in this glorious westher. ♥️ — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) April 18, 2024

Awesome is portable. And you are awesome. — Ian MacDonald (@Ian_A_MacDonald) April 18, 2024

@drex I’d never consistently listened to a morning show until you and your crew came onto Jack. I will definitely miss you in the mornings! Wherever you end up next, I’ll be listening! ♥️ — Brewster (@Thegolden_goal) April 18, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to Rogers Sports and Media for comment on the broadcasting change but has not yet heard back.