4 new fast-food items that just launched in Canada

New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are some new fast-food menu items to check out in Canada.

A major pizza chain is getting into the burger business… kind of. Pizza Hut has officially launched a new item across Canada: the Cheeseburger Melt.

To celebrate the limited-time-only offering, the brand is inviting employees who work at “Big Burger Brands” (local or major burger chain) to come “cheat” on their cheeseburger on June 4, meaning anyone in their uniform can get a free Cheeseburger Melt on that date at their nearest location.

Employees simply need to rock their “Big Burger Brand uniforms,” like their name tag, hat, etc, to get a taste of the new item for free on June 4.

McShaker Fries are available in two flavours: churro and masala. Dished got our hands on both, and here’s what we thought.

First things first, you really have to shake these fries to make sure they are evenly coated. It’s fun at first, but after tasting the fries, was it really worth all that work?

After much speculation and many cryptic posts from A&W, the Whistle Dog recently returned to Canadian restaurants.

For those unfamiliar with the Whistle Dog, it’s a delicious hot dog nestled in a toasted bun and topped with relish, cheddar cheese, and bacon. It was a Canadian staple on A&W menus for decades before it departed from menus in 2017.

Fans have demanded the return of this tasty hotdog ever since.

The popular chain has shared that a fresh array of new Lemonade Quenchers is now available based on menu hacks discovered by guests in restaurants across the country.

This brand’s Sparkling Quenchers (available in Blackberry Yuzu, Mango Starfruit, and Wildberry Hibiscus flavours) can actually be made with lemonade as a base versus the regular sparkling one.

Tim Hortons has provided some details on how to order this twist on the beverage and try it for yourself based on flavour preference:

Blackberry Yuzu Lemonade Quencher

Mango Starfruit Lemonade Quencher

Wildberry Hibiscus Lemonade Quencher

Little Caesars – Crazy Puffs Mac & Cheese

This new Canadian exclusive has launched hot on the heels of the OG Crazy Puffs, which were praised publicly by Dan Levy.

These Crazy Puffs KD Mac & Cheese are a “first-of-its-kind innovation” from Little Caesars Canada. Orders come in four and are made from dough filled with Mac & Cheese, topped with 100% Canadian shredded cheese, and finished with a sprinkle of Cheddar Cheese powder.

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies

