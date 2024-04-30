Hundreds of BC camping reservations are still available

If you haven’t been able to snag a summertime camping reservation with BC Parks, there is no need to worry. Thankfully, there are hundreds of private campsites with stunning views and amenities for every kind of camper.

There are plenty of campsite options, whether you are looking to rally your group of friends, unwind with a partner, or plan the perfect family-friendly trip.

Here are a few of our favourite camp spots in the province. They have spectacular views, fun amenities, and lots of opportunities for adventures.

Just a short drive from Vancouver, the Sunnyside Campground is located in the region’s nearby gem — Cultus Lake.

Managed by Cultus Lake Park, this site lets seasonal and overnight campers enjoy the “magic of Cultus Lake – and everything it has to offer.”

With 65 acres of campsites, waterfront views, and full hook-up sites, it’s a great option for camping trips with the family or with a group of friends.

Additionally, you could walk to the famous Cultus Lake Waterpark, golf course, mini-golf, putting course, boat rentals, hiking, ice cream spots, restaurants, pubs, shops, and more.

About 3.5 hours away from Vancouver, the affordable fishing resort Tunkwa Lake Resort is located in the southern interior near Logan Lake.

With cozy cabins stocked with amenities and incredible views of Tunkwa Lake, as well as lakefront and grass sites perfect for RVs and tents, this is a stunning choice for campers.

Good news for avid anglers: “Boat rentals are available, as well as lots of advice on how to catch those big Rainbow Trout,” the site reads.

But if taking a photo with a fish you just caught is not what you’re particularly into, there is no need to worry. There are miles of hiking and biking trails, birding, and wildlife viewing opportunities, and a playground for children.

“We’re not far from the community of Logan Lake and an easy picturesque drive to the City of Kamloops,” the resort adds.

Check out this webcam for a sneak peek of the stunning lake!

This camping oasis is located in the heart of the Sea to Sky Country.

If you’re looking for a quiet place to unwind in nature, Paradise Valley Campground will offer just that with its music-free policy.

Of course, while it welcomes acoustic guitars and singing, campers can enjoy the grounds amid the 28 acres of coastal rainforest.

This site even works hard to provide private camping areas, clean washrooms, pay showers, and “immaculate riverside trails.”

This campsite is about an hour’s drive from Vancouver.

If you want to head towards Vancouver Island, Bella Pacifica Campground is a stunning place to set up camp.

Here, you can take in the sandy MacKenzie Beach on the west coast of Vancouver Island and wander through the Old Growth forests.

There are a number of tenting and RV sites, each with its own picnic table and fire pit.

How about heading into BC’s wine country?

Nk’Mip Campground is found in the South Okanagan, tucked between lush vineyards.

“Explore this legendary area’s world-class outdoors, wineries, family attractions, and cultural experiences surrounding an RV park that feels more like a full-service resort,” the site reads.

There is plenty to do here for all kinds of campers and their hobbies.

While you may face a busy day enjoying all that Osoyoos has to offer, you can let all your stresses fade away at night as you take in the warm desert air under a starry sky.

Where to find private campsites

If none of these options are the best fit for you, BC Lodging and Campgrounds Association (BCLCA) runs a site called Travel British Columbia, which lists more than 300 independently owned and operated small and mid-size lodging and campground/RV park businesses.

On its site, you can select the amenities you want your campsite to include and the BC region you’re hoping to explore.

With summer fast approaching, we suggest booking your camping trips with private sites too.