Skip the strip: Five reasons to take a Nevada road trip (PHOTOS)

From desert art to smoked meat to incredible scenery, Nevada has so much more to offer than just the bright lights of the Las Vegas strip.

Here are five reasons to skip the strip and explore different cities around the state.

The incredible scenery

While the bright lights may catch your eye, so will the highway scenery. From the jagged rock formations to the tall mountains and native plants you’ll see along the way. It’s definitely a shift from what we see around many parts of Canada.

Keep in mind — Nevada is a land of extremes; it might be scorching hot in one area and freezing cold in another.

The amazing small towns

Travel Nevada offers a bunch of different road trips on their website and depending on which one you choose, you can visit some incredible small towns, including Beatty, where you will find free-range burrows. Seriously. It’s estimated there are HUNDREDS of wild burrows roaming the area.

The town is also home to a museum and an incredible candy shop.

If you take the Extraterrestrial Highway, you can visit Rachel, Nevada. It’s the closest town to Area 51. Along the way, you will also find a roadside stop with every flavour of jerky you can imagine (try the Prime Rib Jerky) and a number of spots to grab some perfect shots for your social media.

Aside from jerky, you’ll also find a ton of eclectic souvenirs and the “cleanest restroom” in all of Area 51 along the way.

The unreal desert art

No matter where you are driving around Nevada, there is a ton of art to admire and photograph.

A must-see is the Goldwell Open Air Museum, where you will find seven colossal sculptures that include a ghostly life-size version of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting of the Last Supper, a 25-foot pink woman constructed from cinder blocks, and a 24-foot steel prospector and penguin.

The Great Basin Roadtrip will take you to the area of Rhyolite where you can explore an old ghost town. You can walk or drive through the area and snap pics to your heart’s content.

The tasty food and drinks

As you make your way through Nevada, there are a ton of small towns to explore, including Tonopah. One must-visit spot is Tonopah Brewing. Not only do they make their own beer, but they also smoke their own meat.

The menu is incredible — as is the extensive drink list.

And, of course, before you set off on your trip or as you head back into Las Vegas, a stop at In-N-Out is a MUST.

After a long day of driving, and picture-taking, it is the perfect spot to unwind and relax.

The photo ops

No matter which road trip you choose, your camera roll will be full by the end of your journey.

While you may not want to spend the night at the infamous Clown Motel, it’s worth a stop for a few photos. The “lobby” is something to behold — it’s filled with THOUSANDS of clown-related items.

Another spot to check out is the car forest. Just be ready for some rocky terrain as you drive through the area.

Thinking about taking a road trip? Travel Nevada offers plans and guides for a bunch of adventures — and they even include playlists for your drive.

Happy travels!