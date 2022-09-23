Canadians among the world's most eco-conscious travellers: study

Tourism is one of the greatest environmental threats right now. As travel rebounds from the pandemic, those who want to see more of the world are looking to do so in a way that reduces their impact on the planet.

It can be hard to implement, but Canadians seem to be the ones doing a bang-up job. A new study ranks Canada as one of the top 10 countries in the world with the most eco-conscious travellers.

To create the ranking, travel brand The Thinking Traveller conducted keyword research around terms people search for when looking for more eco-friendly vacations.

When it comes to the countries with the most sustainable travellers, Canada ranks ninth overall, with 23,110 total searches. We’re just ahead of Germany with 21,800 searches.

Where in the world are the most eco-conscious travellers located?

America tops the list in terms of citizens with an interest in sustainable travel, followed by India, the UK, France, and Indonesia.

Here’s the full list:

USA – 99,050 searches India – 69,400 searches UK – 66,530 searches France – 44,460 searches Indonesia – 28,090 searches Australia – 25,220 searches Sweden – 24,550 searches Italy – 24,060 searches Canada – 23,110 searches Germany – 21,800 searches

When looking at the top 10 cities with the most eco-conscious travellers, only one Canadian city makes the cut.

According to the study, Toronto ranks ninth overall with 7,870 total searches. Melbourne rounds out the list with 7,680 searches.

Top 10 cities with the most eco-conscious travellers:

London, UK – 23,430 searches New York, USA – 16,960 searches Paris, France – 16,540 searches Sydney, Australia – 10,480 searches Mumbai, India – 9,540 searches Bangkok, Thailand – 9,480 searches Istanbul, Turkey – 8,530 searches Dubai, UAE – 8,360 searches Toronto, Canada – 7,870 searches Melbourne, Australia – 7,680 searches

Is it surprising that cities like Vancouver and Montreal didn’t make the list?