New flight refund rules now in effect to help passengers exercise their rights
As flight delays and cancellations continue across Canadian airports, new rules have kicked in, making getting a refund for a delayed or cancelled flight much, much easier for travellers.
On Thursday, the Canadian Transportation Agency announced that amended regulations are finally in effect, and there are additional refund requirements for airlines to fill.
Previously, Air Passenger Regulations in Canada only required refunds to be provided for flight disruptions within the control of airlines.
The @CTA_gc today announced that the Regulations Amending the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, which provide additional #refund requirements, are now in force.
Learn more > https://t.co/02oWROGVlz pic.twitter.com/1zjRWgp8Nz
— CTA.gc.ca (@CTA_gc) September 8, 2022
Now, airlines must provide passengers with a refund or rebooking — whichever the flyer chooses — when there’s a lengthy delay or cancellation that prevents the passenger from completing their itinerary within a reasonable time, even if the hindrances occurred outside of the airline’s control.
The airline must offer a customer affected by a delay or cancellation the next available flight that departs within no more than 48 hours of the original departure time. This flight should be operated by the airline or a partner airline.
In case the airline does not have this option, the customer must be offered either a rebooking at no additional cost or a refund including the unused portion of the ticket and including any unused add-on services paid for.
The refund must be paid within 30 days using the flyer’s original payment method.