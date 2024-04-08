ArtsCurated

New Netflix series analyzes washed up feet phenomena on BC beaches

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Apr 8 2024, 5:22 pm
New Netflix series analyzes washed up feet phenomena on BC beaches

When beachcombing along the shores of Vancouver Island, you might stumble on shells, beach glass, spare change — and, perhaps most unsettlingly, human feet.

This disturbing trend began in August 2007 when a 12-year-old girl discovered a foot inside a discarded tennis shoe on Jedediah Island off the coast of Nanaimo. Shortly after, another foot was found on Gabriola Island.

Since then, the perplexing phenomenon of washed-up feet has intensified — more than 20 feet have been found around the Salish Sea. Most recently, a foot was found in Jordan River in 2017, and another was found on Victoria’s Gonzales Beach last July.

Various unchecked theories have emerged attempting to explain the phenomena, including speculation about a serial killer, a plane crash, drowned border hoppers, and, most bizarrely, a sea monster.

A new Netflix series will explore the mystery.

The Netflix anthology Files of the Unexplained invites viewers into a chilling docuseries about eight unsettling mysteries. The final episode includes the discovery of human feet washed ashore in the Salish Sea.

There have been many theories about the feet phenomena, and plenty of books and TV episodes have been inspired by the events. This episode will delve into that mystery.

Check out the trailer here:

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Arts
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop