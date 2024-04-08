New Netflix series analyzes washed up feet phenomena on BC beaches

When beachcombing along the shores of Vancouver Island, you might stumble on shells, beach glass, spare change — and, perhaps most unsettlingly, human feet.

This disturbing trend began in August 2007 when a 12-year-old girl discovered a foot inside a discarded tennis shoe on Jedediah Island off the coast of Nanaimo. Shortly after, another foot was found on Gabriola Island.

Since then, the perplexing phenomenon of washed-up feet has intensified — more than 20 feet have been found around the Salish Sea. Most recently, a foot was found in Jordan River in 2017, and another was found on Victoria’s Gonzales Beach last July.

Various unchecked theories have emerged attempting to explain the phenomena, including speculation about a serial killer, a plane crash, drowned border hoppers, and, most bizarrely, a sea monster.

A new Netflix series will explore the mystery.